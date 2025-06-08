Stampede Politics: Karnataka CM Faces Heat After Chinnaswamy Tragedy
A tragic stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium resulted in 11 fatalities during an RCB IPL celebration. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stated he has no affiliation with the venue. Opposition demands resignations while the CM announced actions against officials. A police commissioner and four other officers have been suspended.
A stampede tragedy outside the Chinnaswamy stadium in Karnataka claimed 11 lives during celebrations for the Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed regret, emphasizing he had no connection with the event venue.
Amid demands from the opposition for his and the deputy chief minister's resignation, Siddaramaiah declared the incident was unfortunate, attributing it to administrative failures. "This should not have occurred," said Siddaramaiah, noting actions have been initiated against top officials.
The commissioner of Bengaluru police and four additional officers were suspended, while Siddaramaiah dismissed his political secretary. Additionally, the CM mentioned potential NIA involvement in transferring a murder case after consulting legal advisors.
