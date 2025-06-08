Stampede Politics: Karnataka CM Faces Heat After Chinnaswamy Tragedy

A stampede tragedy outside the Chinnaswamy stadium in Karnataka claimed 11 lives during celebrations for the Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed regret, emphasizing he had no connection with the event venue.

Amid demands from the opposition for his and the deputy chief minister's resignation, Siddaramaiah declared the incident was unfortunate, attributing it to administrative failures. "This should not have occurred," said Siddaramaiah, noting actions have been initiated against top officials.

The commissioner of Bengaluru police and four additional officers were suspended, while Siddaramaiah dismissed his political secretary. Additionally, the CM mentioned potential NIA involvement in transferring a murder case after consulting legal advisors.