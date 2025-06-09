Left Menu

Tension Mounts in Gaza: Israeli Forces Target Aid Zones amidst War

Israeli forces reportedly killed at least 12 people and wounded others near aid distribution sites in Gaza. The violence occurred amid ongoing conflict, with Gaza’s Health Ministry recording at least 108 deaths in 24 hours. The situation highlights escalating tensions as Israel targets militant positions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 09-06-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 00:15 IST
Israeli forces killed at least 12 people and injured others near aid distribution sites in Gaza, Palestinian health officials reported Sunday. Witnesses said that Israeli troops fired on those approaching the sites, despite claims of warning shots.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, Gaza hospitals received at least 108 bodies in the past 24 hours, according to local health authorities. Israel's military confirmed strikes on several militant targets, yet the deaths included civilians heading for essential aid.

The new aid hubs, managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, operate in military zones inaccessible to independent media. While the foundation strives to provide aid, escalated violence poses severe challenges, underscoring the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

