National Guard Deployment in LA: A Nation Divided

The deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles by President Trump has sparked controversy amid immigration raid protests. Democrats criticize Trump's actions as divisive, while Republicans defend them as necessary for peace. The situation highlights debates over immigration, protest rights, and presidential power.

The political landscape in the U.S. became further polarized on Sunday after President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to Los Angeles in response to significant protests opposing immigration raids.

Democratic voices like Senator Chris Murphy criticized the move, suggesting it aims to divide rather than unify the nation. Meanwhile, Senator Cory Booker highlighted the inconsistency given Trump's past inaction during the Capitol riot.

On the other side, California Governor Gavin Newsom argued the federal response was an overreach. However, Republican figures defended the decision, underscoring the necessity of maintaining order. The unfolding events underscore ongoing debates over immigration policy, protest rights, and federal authority.

