Assassination Attempt on Colombian Presidential Hopeful

Colombian politics has taken a shocking turn as Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, a conservative presidential candidate, fights for his life following a violent attack at a political rally in Bogota. The senator, a key figure in the upcoming election, was shot and seriously injured on Saturday, prompting widespread concern and condemnation both domestically and internationally.

Uribe Turbay, 39, has undergone emergency neurosurgery and remains in critical condition in intensive care. Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old suspect found with a firearm at the scene. Investigations continue as officials work to understand the motives behind the attack, which also left two others injured.

Political leaders, including former presidents and international figures, have voiced their shock at the incident. President Gustavo Petro has promised an in-depth investigation into the security lapse and has urged unity amid growing political tensions. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges facing Colombia's democratic process.