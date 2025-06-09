Trump's Deployment of National Guard Sparks Political Firestorm

The decision by President Donald Trump to deploy the National Guard in Los Angeles has sparked intense political debate, with fierce criticism from Democratic leaders and support from Republicans. This latest move comes in response to widespread protests against immigration raids, further inflaming national discussions on protest rights and immigration policy.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy voiced strong opposition, accusing Trump of seeking to divide the nation rather than heal it. His sentiments were echoed by Senator Cory Booker, who highlighted the decision as an overreach, particularly pointing out the lack of state approval for the deployment.

Footage from the protests reveals a significant federal presence, as law enforcement utilized military vehicles and riot gear. California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the federal response, while Trump and Republican allies argued that maintaining peace through strength is a core tenet. Meanwhile, the controversy propels broader dialogues on presidential authority and the public's right to dissent.

