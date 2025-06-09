Kharge Accuses Modi Government of Eroding Democracy Over 11 Years
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accuses the Modi government of undermining democracy over the past 11 years, alleging weakened constitutional institutions and increased inequality. He laments economic policies like demonetization and GST for affecting growth and claims initiatives like Make in India have failed.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing attack on the Modi government, accusing it of systematically undermining India's democratic fabric over 11 years. Through a post on social media platform 'X', Kharge claimed that the government is tarnishing the Constitution with dictatorial practices.
Kharge alleged that the BJP and RSS have eroded the autonomy of constitutional institutions, destabilized state governments, and imposed a one-party dictatorship. He criticized the government's approach towards marginalized communities and highlighted the ongoing violence in Manipur as a sign of administrative failure.
On the economic front, Kharge criticized the government's policies, suggesting they have led to job losses, high inflation, and increased inequality. While the BJP hails its governance successes, Kharge maintains that economic initiatives have underperformed, leaving the country's growth rate at a stagnant 5-6%.
