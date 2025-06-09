Left Menu

Kharge Accuses Modi Government of Eroding Democracy Over 11 Years

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accuses the Modi government of undermining democracy over the past 11 years, alleging weakened constitutional institutions and increased inequality. He laments economic policies like demonetization and GST for affecting growth and claims initiatives like Make in India have failed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:53 IST
Kharge Accuses Modi Government of Eroding Democracy Over 11 Years
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing attack on the Modi government, accusing it of systematically undermining India's democratic fabric over 11 years. Through a post on social media platform 'X', Kharge claimed that the government is tarnishing the Constitution with dictatorial practices.

Kharge alleged that the BJP and RSS have eroded the autonomy of constitutional institutions, destabilized state governments, and imposed a one-party dictatorship. He criticized the government's approach towards marginalized communities and highlighted the ongoing violence in Manipur as a sign of administrative failure.

On the economic front, Kharge criticized the government's policies, suggesting they have led to job losses, high inflation, and increased inequality. While the BJP hails its governance successes, Kharge maintains that economic initiatives have underperformed, leaving the country's growth rate at a stagnant 5-6%.

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025