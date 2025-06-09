Left Menu

Alleged Illegal Voter Sparks Political Tensions in West Bengal

A political dispute erupted in West Bengal over Niutan Das, allegedly involved in Bangladesh's 2024 student protests, listed as a voter in Kakdwip, India. Das claims Indian citizenship, presenting documents as proof, although his cousin states Das holds voting rights in both countries. The controversy intensified political accusations of illegal immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:12 IST
Alleged Illegal Voter Sparks Political Tensions in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, a political whirlwind has ensued following the discovery of Niutan Das on the voter list, a person alleged to have participated in Bangladesh's 2024 student protests. Das professes Indian citizenship, providing documentation such as a PAN card and Aadhaar card to support his claim.

Diverging accounts have muddled the controversy. While Das asserts his Indian roots, his cousin Tapan alleges that Das was born in Bangladesh and possesses voting rights in both nations. This has intensified discussions about electoral integrity and potential illegal immigration.

The BJP accused the TMC of encouraging illegal immigration to skew electoral processes, while the TMC shifted responsibility to the Centre and Border Security Force for border security lapses. The controversy underscores growing tensions ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025