Alleged Illegal Voter Sparks Political Tensions in West Bengal

In West Bengal, a political whirlwind has ensued following the discovery of Niutan Das on the voter list, a person alleged to have participated in Bangladesh's 2024 student protests. Das professes Indian citizenship, providing documentation such as a PAN card and Aadhaar card to support his claim.

Diverging accounts have muddled the controversy. While Das asserts his Indian roots, his cousin Tapan alleges that Das was born in Bangladesh and possesses voting rights in both nations. This has intensified discussions about electoral integrity and potential illegal immigration.

The BJP accused the TMC of encouraging illegal immigration to skew electoral processes, while the TMC shifted responsibility to the Centre and Border Security Force for border security lapses. The controversy underscores growing tensions ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.