Rahul Gandhi Questions EC on Voter Roll Transparency

Rahul Gandhi, prominent Congress leader, commended the Election Commission's reported decision to provide electoral-roll data for Haryana and Maharashtra, labeling it a 'good first step.' However, he called on the poll body to specify when the data will be available in a digital format.

Gandhi shared a media report indicating the EC's plan to release the data from 2009 to 2024, following an assurance to the Delhi High Court. Yet, no confirmation has been received from the EC regarding this move.

In a recent social media post, Gandhi pressed the EC for transparency, questioning its response to his accusations of rigging in the Maharashtra Assembly election. Despite his critique, sources indicate that Congress needs to engage directly with the EC for official feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)