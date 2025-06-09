Siddaramaiah Blasts Modi Government: 'Zero Marks for Propaganda Reliance'

In a fiery critique, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the Modi-led central government, awarding it 'zero marks' for its over-reliance on publicity. Siddaramaiah's comments coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11th year in office.

The Chief Minister lambasted the central government for failing to deliver on key promises such as job creation and farmer support, questioning benefits from policies like demonetization. He demanded accountability for unfulfilled pledges of two crore jobs per year and a resolution to farmers' grievances.

Highlighting issues of fiscal distribution, Siddaramaiah pointed out the non-delivery of Rs 5,300 crore promised to Karnataka and criticized unchecked media narratives favorable to the Modi administration, alleging bias in coverage.

