Siddaramaiah Blasts Modi Government: 'Zero Marks for Propaganda Reliance'
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticizes PM Modi's government, claiming it has not fulfilled promises during 11 years in power. He accuses it of relying solely on publicity and propaganda, citing unmet commitments like job creation and farmer support while also questioning financial allocations promised to Karnataka.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery critique, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the Modi-led central government, awarding it 'zero marks' for its over-reliance on publicity. Siddaramaiah's comments coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11th year in office.
The Chief Minister lambasted the central government for failing to deliver on key promises such as job creation and farmer support, questioning benefits from policies like demonetization. He demanded accountability for unfulfilled pledges of two crore jobs per year and a resolution to farmers' grievances.
Highlighting issues of fiscal distribution, Siddaramaiah pointed out the non-delivery of Rs 5,300 crore promised to Karnataka and criticized unchecked media narratives favorable to the Modi administration, alleging bias in coverage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Siddaramaiah
- Modi
- Govt
- propaganda
- Karnataka
- promises
- publicity
- BJP
- financial
- allocation
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Missed Opportunity: Absence at NITI Aayog's Crucial Meet
Karnataka Stays Cautious Amid New Covid-19 Cases
Discover Karnataka's Legacy on Vidhana Soudha Walking Tours
Allegations of Betrayal: Man Arrested for Deceitful Promises and Threats
Suspended Karnataka MLAs Reinstated After Two-Month Hiatus