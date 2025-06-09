Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Chief Demands Railway Minister's Resignation Over Train Tragedy

Maharashtra Congress State chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has called for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following a tragic train accident in Thane district that claimed four lives. Sapkal demands Rs 25 lakh compensation for victims' families and blames government negligence for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:06 IST
Harshwardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress State chief, Harshwardhan Sapkal, has called for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the aftermath of a fatal local train accident in Thane district. The tragedy resulted in the loss of four lives and left six more injured during a busy office rush hour.

Sapkal, expressing his condolences, stated that successive governments have failed to deliver on promises of improved infrastructure and travel ease for Mumbaikars. He criticized the administration for prioritizing tenders and commissions over public safety and accused the railway minister of negligence.

Highlighting the issue of widespread corruption, Sapkal insisted that the government must take immediate action to prevent further incidents. He called for substantial compensation for the victims' families and urged authorities to prioritize citizen safety over public relations events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

