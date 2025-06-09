Donald Trump and Elon Musk have found themselves in an escalating public dispute, a situation accentuated by social media exchanges criticizing a major tax and spending bill. The confrontation comes after months of mounting pressure on both influential figures.

Errol Musk, father of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, spoke about the spat at a Moscow conference. He noted the stress his son and Trump have been under and urged for a détente, emphasizing the need for mutual concession in real-world engagements.

As Trump vows serious repercussions given Musk's political contributions, the possibility of reconciliation remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Errol Musk, alongside marginalized Russian elites, accused Western media of misrepresentations regarding Russia.