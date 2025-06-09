Italian referendum proposals to relax citizenship laws and modify job protection rules did not pass due to insufficient voter turnout, YouTrend polling agency has reported. These developments signify a setback for the centre-left opposition and unions backing the referendums.

Approximately 30% of eligible voters participated over two days, falling short of the required majority for a legally binding vote. The results are a significant defeat for the coalition of opposition parties, civil society, and trade unions that supported the referendums, while benefiting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who opposed them.

Meloni, along with her right-wing supporters, advocated for boycotting the vote. While she visited a polling station, she refrained from voting herself. Opposition aims to connect labour rights and demographic challenges in order to counter Meloni have seen limited success since her rise to power.