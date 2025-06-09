Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM's Tumble at School Event Goes Viral

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lost his balance and fell while bending to greet a wheelchair-bound schoolgirl at an event. The incident, caught on video, went viral on social media, though officials declined to comment. The event was attended by other high-profile state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narsinghpur | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:55 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM's Tumble at School Event Goes Viral
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a tumble during a school event in Gadarwara, drawing immediate attention on social media. The incident, caught on camera, showed Yadav losing his balance unexpectedly as he bent to greet a wheelchair-bound girl.

The video, which quickly went viral, captured the swift intervention of Yadav's security detail, who rushed to stabilize the state leader. Despite the fall, Yadav reassumed his composure and continued with the event alongside other prominent officials present.

Despite the spread of the footage across various platforms, officials have so far refused to provide further comments on the incident. Among those present were School Education and Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh, along with other public figures.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025