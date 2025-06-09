Madhya Pradesh CM's Tumble at School Event Goes Viral
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lost his balance and fell while bending to greet a wheelchair-bound schoolgirl at an event. The incident, caught on video, went viral on social media, though officials declined to comment. The event was attended by other high-profile state officials.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected turn of events, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a tumble during a school event in Gadarwara, drawing immediate attention on social media. The incident, caught on camera, showed Yadav losing his balance unexpectedly as he bent to greet a wheelchair-bound girl.
The video, which quickly went viral, captured the swift intervention of Yadav's security detail, who rushed to stabilize the state leader. Despite the fall, Yadav reassumed his composure and continued with the event alongside other prominent officials present.
Despite the spread of the footage across various platforms, officials have so far refused to provide further comments on the incident. Among those present were School Education and Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh, along with other public figures.
ALSO READ
Super Kings' Showdown: Titans Stumble as CSK Dazzles in IPL Clash
Emerging Markets Tumble Amid Global Economic Uncertainty
Starship's Tumultuous Test Flight: Mission Stumbles as Rocket Breaks Apart
Yen Stumbles Amid Bond Market Turbulence: Global Fiscal Concerns Loom
European Stocks Stumble Amid Trade Negotiations and Economic Data Review