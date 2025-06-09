Madhya Pradesh CM's Tumble at School Event Goes Viral

In an unexpected turn of events, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a tumble during a school event in Gadarwara, drawing immediate attention on social media. The incident, caught on camera, showed Yadav losing his balance unexpectedly as he bent to greet a wheelchair-bound girl.

The video, which quickly went viral, captured the swift intervention of Yadav's security detail, who rushed to stabilize the state leader. Despite the fall, Yadav reassumed his composure and continued with the event alongside other prominent officials present.

Despite the spread of the footage across various platforms, officials have so far refused to provide further comments on the incident. Among those present were School Education and Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh, along with other public figures.