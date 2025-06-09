Trump's Controversial Travel Ban Faces New Wave of Criticism

President Donald Trump's travel ban targeting citizens from 12 predominantly African and Middle Eastern nations has commenced, sparking fresh controversy amid an escalating immigration enforcement campaign. The directive affects countries like Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Libya, tightening visa application processes and excluding those without valid US visas.

This latest iteration of Trump's travel restrictions aims to avoid the chaos of his earlier executive orders, which faced legal obstacles. As the policy takes hold, international airports like Los Angeles and Miami report minimal disruptions. Cuban American Magda Moreno, arriving from Cuba, remarked on the challenges posed for family reunification under these new rules.

Despite its meticulous design, critics, including Oxfam America, argue that the ban is less about national security and more about dividing communities seeking refuge in the US. The exclusion of Afghans with Special Immigrant Visas and the policy's emphasis on overstaying visitors highlight ongoing debates over its implications for security and humanitarian aid.

