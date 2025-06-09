Left Menu

Ajit Pawar's Subtle Seating Shuffle Sparks Unity Speculation

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar swapped nameplates at a Pune event to avoid sitting next to NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, fueling speculation of a possible reconciliation between the factions. The incident mirrors a similar move by Ajit Pawar at the same venue in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's quick switch of nameplates at a Pune event has sparked speculation. On Monday, Pawar moved his nameplate to avoid sitting next to his uncle and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, during an event discussing AI in farming.

This gesture comes amid rising curiosity about whether the two factions, previously split in July 2023, are moving towards a reconciliation. Notably, a similar scene unfolded at the same venue in January, pointing to the ongoing dynamics within the party.

The event at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute witnessed intricate seating adjustments, with state cooperation minister Babasaheb Patil positioned between the leaders, keeping Ajit and Sharad Pawar apart once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

