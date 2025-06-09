Saffron Wave: BJP's Promise to Jail TMC's Mondal
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has vowed to imprison TMC leader Anubrata Mondal if the BJP gains power in West Bengal. Adhikari led a 'Nari Samman Yatra' rally demanding Mondal's arrest for alleged abusive remarks. He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of shielding Mondal amidst public outrage.
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, addressing a massive rally in Bolpur on Monday, asserted that if the BJP takes control in West Bengal, TMC's Anubrata Mondal will be sent back to jail for his alleged misdeeds, as reported by the public and BJP loyalists.
The 'Nari Samman Yatra', a significant political demonstration, witnessed a large crowd demanding justice against Mondal for his derogatory remarks toward local police officers. Adhikari voiced that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is shielding Mondal despite widespread public disapproval.
Adhikari declared intentions to return to Bolpur to escalate the political movement, promising to topple the TMC regime with public support. Mondal, previously jailed in a cattle smuggling case, remains a controversial figure in Bengal politics.
