Abbas Ansari Appeals Conviction in Hate Speech Case

Abbas Ansari, the son of notorious gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has filed an appeal against his conviction for delivering a hate speech. The conviction led to his disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Local court handed Ansari a two-year sentence for inflammatory remarks made during the 2022 assembly elections, prompting a legal appeal. His lawyers seek to stay the sentence while challenging the verdict.

The District Judge has issued a notice to respondents and set June 10 as the hearing date, transferring the case to the Special Judge (MP/MLA Court). The appeal questions the prosecution's accusations linked to election-related threats.

