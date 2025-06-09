Abbas Ansari Appeals Conviction in Hate Speech Case
Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, has appealed his conviction for delivering a hate speech, which led to his disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The court has agreed to hear the appeal on June 10. Ansari was convicted for making provocative remarks during the 2022 election campaign.
Abbas Ansari, the son of notorious gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has filed an appeal against his conviction for delivering a hate speech. The conviction led to his disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
Local court handed Ansari a two-year sentence for inflammatory remarks made during the 2022 assembly elections, prompting a legal appeal. His lawyers seek to stay the sentence while challenging the verdict.
The District Judge has issued a notice to respondents and set June 10 as the hearing date, transferring the case to the Special Judge (MP/MLA Court). The appeal questions the prosecution's accusations linked to election-related threats.
