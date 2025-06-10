Left Menu

Trump vs. Newsom: Tensions Flare Over Immigration Enforcement

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for arresting California Governor Gavin Newsom amid tensions over immigration enforcement in the state. Newsom criticized the notion as a dangerous step toward authoritarianism. California's Attorney General announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration relating to the deployment of National Guard troops.

Donald Trump

Amid mounting tensions over immigration enforcement in California, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his support on Monday for the arrest of Governor Gavin Newsom. The president's comments come as his administration faces criticism and protests within the state.

Trump's enforcement representative, Tom Homan, had previously threatened on Saturday to arrest anyone obstructing federal efforts, targeting both Governor Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Trump's comments suggest he backs such threats, despite sharp rebuke from California's leadership regarding the deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles.

Governor Newsom strongly opposed the president's stance, labeling the arrest calls as a breach of democratic norms and a step toward authoritarianism. In response, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Monday the state's intention to sue the federal government over the controversial troop deployment.

