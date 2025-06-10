Trump's Take on Tough Tehran Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump characterized Iran as a tough negotiator during ongoing talks for a nuclear deal. He disclosed insights from his discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, revealing Iran as a critical subject of their meeting.

Speaking at the White House during an economic event, Trump said, "We're doing a lot of work on Iran right now. It's tough. They're great negotiators." His remarks underscore the complexities and challenges faced by the U.S. in its talks with Tehran.

The mention of Iran in Trump's commentary suggests the importance of the topic not only in U.S. foreign policy but also in broader international relations, particularly regarding its discussions with key allies like Israel.