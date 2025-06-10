Trump's Take on Tough Tehran Talks
U.S. President Donald Trump described Tehran's negotiation skills as formidable amidst ongoing nuclear deal discussions. During an economic event, Trump shared insights from his recent conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighting Iran as a significant topic of discussion.
Speaking at the White House during an economic event, Trump said, "We're doing a lot of work on Iran right now. It's tough. They're great negotiators." His remarks underscore the complexities and challenges faced by the U.S. in its talks with Tehran.
The mention of Iran in Trump's commentary suggests the importance of the topic not only in U.S. foreign policy but also in broader international relations, particularly regarding its discussions with key allies like Israel.
