Greta Thunberg Detained on Gaza Aid Mission: A Controversial Voyage

A Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and activists arrived at an Israeli port on Monday, stopped by Israeli forces enforcing a longstanding blockade of Gaza exacerbated by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

According to Israel's Foreign Ministry, the boat, accompanied by Israel's navy, reached Ashdod in the evening. A photo of Thunberg was published online after her disembarkation. The 12 activists underwent medical checks and were expected to be detained in Ramle before deportation.

Activists aimed to protest Israel's destructive military campaign in Gaza and its humanitarian aid restrictions. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition termed the activists' detainment as a "kidnapping," criticizing the seizure of their aid cargo in international waters, asserting Israel's lack of legal authority over the intervention.