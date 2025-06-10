Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Trump Deploys Troops in LA Amid Protests

President Donald Trump has authorized the deployment of 2,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to Los Angeles in response to protests over immigration raids. California's leaders have criticized the deployment, arguing it infringes on state sovereignty, as protests continue in response to aggressive federal actions.

Updated: 10-06-2025 06:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 06:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United States

President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles amid escalating protests over federal immigration raids. Officials confirmed that 700 Marines were also dispatched to support federal forces as the city witnessed a fourth day of demonstrations.

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the move, labeling it 'reckless' and an infringement on state sovereignty. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed a lawsuit against Trump's use of the National Guard, arguing the deployment was unauthorized and unlawful.

The protests turned tense in downtown Los Angeles, with demonstrators blocking freeways and clashing with law enforcement, prompting further unrest and an increased police presence. The protests, ignited by widespread arrests by immigration authorities, saw moments of peaceful assembly interspersed with confrontations.

