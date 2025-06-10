Left Menu

Congress Demands Election Transparency Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge supports Rahul Gandhi's call for electoral transparency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The party challenges voter roll discrepancies and seeks electoral roll transparency. Criticisms include voter surge explanations and appointment process changes. The Election Commission's credibility remains central to the debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:02 IST
Congress Demands Election Transparency Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust move seeking electoral fairness, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has voiced strong backing for Rahul Gandhi's push for increased transparency in the forthcoming 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Kharge emphasized the critical nature of transparent processes for democracy, putting the Election Commission's credibility under scrutiny.

Central to the Congress's demands is the release of comprehensive electoral rolls for the upcoming elections. The party, echoing concerns raised by Gandhi in a recent article, accused the Election Commission of unresolved voter turnout discrepancies and criticized changes to the election commissioner's appointment procedures.

Highlighting specific concerns, Congress pointed to a 'statistically inconsistent' surge in voter numbers, and discrepancies in voter turnout figures, challenging the unexplained increase in voters between the 2024 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections. The Congress also called for the release of post-election CCTV footage, alleging a lack of transparency in final voter turnout numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025