Congress Demands Election Transparency Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly

In a robust move seeking electoral fairness, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has voiced strong backing for Rahul Gandhi's push for increased transparency in the forthcoming 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Kharge emphasized the critical nature of transparent processes for democracy, putting the Election Commission's credibility under scrutiny.

Central to the Congress's demands is the release of comprehensive electoral rolls for the upcoming elections. The party, echoing concerns raised by Gandhi in a recent article, accused the Election Commission of unresolved voter turnout discrepancies and criticized changes to the election commissioner's appointment procedures.

Highlighting specific concerns, Congress pointed to a 'statistically inconsistent' surge in voter numbers, and discrepancies in voter turnout figures, challenging the unexplained increase in voters between the 2024 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections. The Congress also called for the release of post-election CCTV footage, alleging a lack of transparency in final voter turnout numbers.

