India's Strong Stance: From Silence to Operation Sindoor

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that India now confronts challenges with vigor, and any imposed conflicts will be met with initiatives like Operation Sindoor.

Celebrating 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, Adityanath labeled this as a 'golden period' for crafting an advanced and self-reliant nation.

Contrasting Modi's tenure with previous governments, he criticized the earlier passive stance on terrorism, citing a shifting narrative towards strength and decisive actions under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)