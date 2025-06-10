Left Menu

India's Strong Stance: From Silence to Operation Sindoor

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized India's robust response to aggression under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Highlighting Operation Sindoor, he praised the government's decisive actions against terrorism. Contrasting with past passive approaches, he hailed Modi's era as a transformative 'golden period' for a self-reliant India.

Lucknow | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that India now confronts challenges with vigor, and any imposed conflicts will be met with initiatives like Operation Sindoor.

Celebrating 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, Adityanath labeled this as a 'golden period' for crafting an advanced and self-reliant nation.

Contrasting Modi's tenure with previous governments, he criticized the earlier passive stance on terrorism, citing a shifting narrative towards strength and decisive actions under Modi's leadership.

