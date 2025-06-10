India's Strength: A Decade of Transformation Under Modi's Leadership
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights India's shift from passive stances to assertive responses under Modi's leadership. Celebrating 11 years in power, Modi is credited with transforming India into the fourth-largest global economy, marked by decisive action like Operation Sindoor and a focus on unity and development.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized India's evolution under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting a shift from passivity to strength in international responses. Speaking on the completion of 11 years of Modi's government, Adityanath lauded Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's proactive defense strategy.
The Chief Minister praised the Modi administration for ushering in a 'golden period' of development and self-reliance, marking a stark contrast to the pre-2014 era characterized by perceived passivity towards terrorism. He asserted that India's global identity has been redefined under Modi's leadership, citing strong governance and anti-corruption efforts.
Adityanath highlighted India's economic ascent, noting its rise to the world's fourth-largest economy, surpassing the United Kingdom. This growth, amid the backdrop of India's 75 years of independence, underscores a period of unprecedented national development, according to Adityanath, further solidified by inclusive governance policies.
