India's Strength: A Decade of Transformation Under Modi's Leadership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized India's evolution under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting a shift from passivity to strength in international responses. Speaking on the completion of 11 years of Modi's government, Adityanath lauded Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's proactive defense strategy.

The Chief Minister praised the Modi administration for ushering in a 'golden period' of development and self-reliance, marking a stark contrast to the pre-2014 era characterized by perceived passivity towards terrorism. He asserted that India's global identity has been redefined under Modi's leadership, citing strong governance and anti-corruption efforts.

Adityanath highlighted India's economic ascent, noting its rise to the world's fourth-largest economy, surpassing the United Kingdom. This growth, amid the backdrop of India's 75 years of independence, underscores a period of unprecedented national development, according to Adityanath, further solidified by inclusive governance policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)