Left Menu

Atishi's Arrest Fuels Tensions Over Kalkaji Demolition Controversy

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been detained during protests against the demolition of illegal huts at Kalkaji's Bhoomihin Camp. AAP criticizes BJP for targeting slum dwellers. Authorities have ordered residents to vacate by June 10, with the DDA ensuring a smooth process while addressing encroachment issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:02 IST
Atishi's Arrest Fuels Tensions Over Kalkaji Demolition Controversy
Former Delhi CM Atishi was detained by Delhi Police (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a development that has intensified political tensions in the capital, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday while participating in protests against the demolition of illegal huts at Kalkaji's Bhoomihin Camp. The Aam Aadmi Party leader launched a fierce critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, declaring that the slum dwellers' curses would haunt them.

Atishi, speaking to reporters, emphasized her detention as a consequence of advocating for residents facing potential displacement. 'The BJP and Rekha Gupta will face repercussions from the slum community,' she asserted. The Delhi Development Authority had issued an eviction notice, demanding residents vacate by June 10, in compliance with a court directive to clear unauthorized structures.

The DDA notice underscored that any properties left behind would be removed at the owner's risk, urging cooperation to ensure an orderly process. Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP-led local government of undermining people's livelihoods by sanctioning demolitions. A similar drive in Jangpura was part of efforts to address drainage issues caused by encroachments, showcasing broader civic challenges.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025