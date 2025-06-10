Atishi's Arrest Fuels Tensions Over Kalkaji Demolition Controversy

In a development that has intensified political tensions in the capital, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday while participating in protests against the demolition of illegal huts at Kalkaji's Bhoomihin Camp. The Aam Aadmi Party leader launched a fierce critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, declaring that the slum dwellers' curses would haunt them.

Atishi, speaking to reporters, emphasized her detention as a consequence of advocating for residents facing potential displacement. 'The BJP and Rekha Gupta will face repercussions from the slum community,' she asserted. The Delhi Development Authority had issued an eviction notice, demanding residents vacate by June 10, in compliance with a court directive to clear unauthorized structures.

The DDA notice underscored that any properties left behind would be removed at the owner's risk, urging cooperation to ensure an orderly process. Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP-led local government of undermining people's livelihoods by sanctioning demolitions. A similar drive in Jangpura was part of efforts to address drainage issues caused by encroachments, showcasing broader civic challenges.