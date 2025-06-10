Shiv Sena and MNS: Bridging the Political Divide

Shiv Sena (UBT) has indicated a willingness to make political adjustments for the betterment of Maharashtra. Party MP Sanjay Raut emphasized that there is no ego at play as their leaders consider a potential rapprochement with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The two parties, led by Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray, have long been estranged but their recent statements suggest that a reunion for the state's welfare is on the table. Raj Thackeray expressed willingness to unite for Marathi-speaking people, while Uddhav Thackeray echoed his readiness to set aside past disputes.

Aaditya Thackeray clarified that although discussions of an alliance have emerged, there has been no formal progression beyond media speculation. The focus remains on a clean-hearted partnership advancing the interests of Maharashtra, Mumbai, and the Marathi-speaking populace.

