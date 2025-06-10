Left Menu

Celebrating a Decade: The Transformative Impact of Modi's Premiership on India's Growth

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hails 11 years of Narendra Modi's leadership as a 'golden era' for India's growth. Highlighting advancements in infrastructure, global positioning, and socio-economic reforms, Patel underscores Gujarat's progress under Modi's leadership and anticipates continued benefits towards India's development journey by 2047.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure as a 'golden era' for India's development at a press briefing held at the Gujarat BJP headquarters. Alongside Union Minister and Gujarat BJP President CR Patil, Patel extended congratulatory remarks to Modi for completing over a decade in office.

Patel commended Modi for prioritizing the welfare of marginalized communities through legal and social initiatives, praising his decisive actions on national security. He celebrated the establishment of projects like the bullet train and new airports under Modi's double engine government, emphasizing Gujarat's evolution into an industrial hub, with advancements in AI, machine learning, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Highlighting India's achievements on a global scale, Patel and Union Minister CR Patil lauded Modi's impact on policies aimed at environmental sustainability, economic growth, and women empowerment. With notable international operations and socio-economic reforms, the Modi administration has not only uplifted lives but also strengthened India's stature on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

