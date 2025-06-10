Left Menu

Delhi CM Lauds Centre's Pandemic Support as Crucial

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta praised the Modi government's timely assistance during the Covid-19 crisis, citing how Central efforts were pivotal when the local administration faltered. Highlighting key initiatives, Gupta noted that the Centre's support is now getting the recognition it deserves, bolstering infrastructure and welfare initiatives in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:24 IST
Delhi CM Lauds Centre's Pandemic Support as Crucial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday commended the Modi government's pivotal role during the Covid-19 pandemic, emphasizing its critical interventions when local efforts waned.

Addressing reporters alongside Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Gupta stressed that the Centre's timely aid, including free rations to 80 lakh residents, was instrumental in alleviating the crisis.

With significant investments like Rs 960 crore under the Dilli Gramodyog Yojana and major infrastructure projects, Gupta noted the Centre's ongoing support is now acknowledged, enhancing Delhi's growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025