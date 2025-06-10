Delhi CM Lauds Centre's Pandemic Support as Crucial
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta praised the Modi government's timely assistance during the Covid-19 crisis, citing how Central efforts were pivotal when the local administration faltered. Highlighting key initiatives, Gupta noted that the Centre's support is now getting the recognition it deserves, bolstering infrastructure and welfare initiatives in the capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday commended the Modi government's pivotal role during the Covid-19 pandemic, emphasizing its critical interventions when local efforts waned.
Addressing reporters alongside Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Gupta stressed that the Centre's timely aid, including free rations to 80 lakh residents, was instrumental in alleviating the crisis.
With significant investments like Rs 960 crore under the Dilli Gramodyog Yojana and major infrastructure projects, Gupta noted the Centre's ongoing support is now acknowledged, enhancing Delhi's growth and development.
