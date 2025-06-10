Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Failures

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the central BJP government over its handling of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. She accused them of failing to provide adequate security and politicizing the military's bravery. Banerjee also questioned the absence of security forces during the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:10 IST
Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Failures
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a severe critique against the central BJP government following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, accusing them of failing in their responsibility to ensure national security.

Speaking in the West Bengal Assembly, Banerjee highlighted the lack of security personnel during the attack that saw 26 people, primarily tourists, killed. She further suggested that a military opportunity to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was missed.

Banerjee asserted her anti-terrorism stance, condemning its association with any religion or caste. She called for accountability and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly focusing on personal PR campaigns over national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025