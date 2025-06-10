Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Failures

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a severe critique against the central BJP government following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, accusing them of failing in their responsibility to ensure national security.

Speaking in the West Bengal Assembly, Banerjee highlighted the lack of security personnel during the attack that saw 26 people, primarily tourists, killed. She further suggested that a military opportunity to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was missed.

Banerjee asserted her anti-terrorism stance, condemning its association with any religion or caste. She called for accountability and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly focusing on personal PR campaigns over national security concerns.

