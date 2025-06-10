Left Menu

Sharad Pawar's Vision: Uniting NCP Amid Challenges

NCP chief Sharad Pawar emphasized the resilience of the Nationalist Congress Party's loyalists despite internal splits and challenges. Celebrating the party's 26th anniversary, Pawar encouraged unity among workers, focused on involving youth and women in leadership roles, and hinted at strategic moves for upcoming elections.

Updated: 10-06-2025 16:48 IST
At the 26th foundation day event of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its chief Sharad Pawar highlighted the determination of party members to progress despite recent internal divisions. The party, co-founded by Pawar 26 years ago, faced a significant split in 2023.

Pawar addressed the challenges that arose from the split, urging members to stay united and committed to the public, emphasizing that success will come with unity. He acknowledged some members left the party for differing ideologies but praised the loyalty of those who remained.

Looking towards the civic polls, Pawar stressed the importance of involving youth and women, citing a 50% quota for females in local elections. He emphasized the need for strategic decisions, whether to run independently or form alliances, as the party seeks to foster a new generation of leadership.

