Sharad Pawar's Vision: Uniting NCP Amid Challenges

At the 26th foundation day event of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its chief Sharad Pawar highlighted the determination of party members to progress despite recent internal divisions. The party, co-founded by Pawar 26 years ago, faced a significant split in 2023.

Pawar addressed the challenges that arose from the split, urging members to stay united and committed to the public, emphasizing that success will come with unity. He acknowledged some members left the party for differing ideologies but praised the loyalty of those who remained.

Looking towards the civic polls, Pawar stressed the importance of involving youth and women, citing a 50% quota for females in local elections. He emphasized the need for strategic decisions, whether to run independently or form alliances, as the party seeks to foster a new generation of leadership.