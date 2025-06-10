Rajasthan's Green Leap: CM Applauds Central Energy Boost

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday extended his gratitude to the central government for its decision to allocate a 4000 MWh battery energy storage system to the state. This allocation is made under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme, aimed at bolstering infrastructure projects that are beneficial economically but otherwise lack commercial viability.

In a statement on social media platform X, CM Sharma expressed his 'heartfelt gratitude' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal for their pivotal role in the decision. Sharma expressed confidence that this 'visionary decision' will steer the state's energy sector towards new heights, aiding in accomplishing green energy objectives.

Celebrating the central government's 11th anniversary, CM Sharma praised Modi's focus on the GYAN initiatives, emphasizing support for the poor, youth, farmers, and women empowerment. He highlighted significant developments under Modi's tenure, citing India's ascent in global economic rankings and achievements in programs like PM Gareeb Anna Kalyan and PM Awas Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)