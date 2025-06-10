Left Menu

Rajasthan's Green Leap: CM Applauds Central Energy Boost

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has thanked the Indian government for allocating a 4000 MWh battery energy storage system under the VGF Scheme, essential for the state's green energy goals. Sharma praised PM Modi's leadership on the government's 11th anniversary, highlighting India's economic growth and social achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:17 IST
Rajasthan's Green Leap: CM Applauds Central Energy Boost
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday extended his gratitude to the central government for its decision to allocate a 4000 MWh battery energy storage system to the state. This allocation is made under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme, aimed at bolstering infrastructure projects that are beneficial economically but otherwise lack commercial viability.

In a statement on social media platform X, CM Sharma expressed his 'heartfelt gratitude' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal for their pivotal role in the decision. Sharma expressed confidence that this 'visionary decision' will steer the state's energy sector towards new heights, aiding in accomplishing green energy objectives.

Celebrating the central government's 11th anniversary, CM Sharma praised Modi's focus on the GYAN initiatives, emphasizing support for the poor, youth, farmers, and women empowerment. He highlighted significant developments under Modi's tenure, citing India's ascent in global economic rankings and achievements in programs like PM Gareeb Anna Kalyan and PM Awas Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025