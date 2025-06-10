Failed Referendum Boosts Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's Government

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has strengthened her hold on power following a failed referendum aimed at easing citizenship laws. Despite a 'Yes' vote in favor of the changes, low voter turnout rendered the referendum invalid, allowing Meloni to disregard the outcome.

A coalition of political parties and civil society groups supported the five-question referendum, which included proposals to reduce residency requirements for naturalization and to bolster job protection laws. However, with only around 30% voter turnout, the efforts fell short of the necessary 50% plus one vote.

The referendum's failure marks a setback for opposition forces and highlights internal divisions among progressive voters regarding citizenship reform. While labor-related measures received broad support, changes to citizenship laws faced resistance, reflecting conservative attitudes among some lower-income voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)