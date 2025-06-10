Left Menu

Revitalizing the Northeast: A Decade of Transformation

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlights the significant development in the northeastern region under the BJP government since 2014. The administration's focus on the Act East Policy and infrastructure growth has reduced insurgency, improved connectivity, and addressed inter-state border issues, paving the way for holistic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:30 IST
Revitalizing the Northeast: A Decade of Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The northeastern region of India has seen substantial growth and transformation in the past decade under the BJP-led government, according to Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. At a recent function, he emphasized the region's neglected state during previous Congress regimes and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's targeted policies for its revival.

Meinj highlighted the introduction of initiatives like Act East, Act Fast, and Act First, which have been instrumental in fostering rapid and inclusive development. He noted a 71% decrease in violent incidents and an 86% reduction in civilian casualties. Over 10,500 insurgents have surrendered, contributing to lasting peace in the region.

The Deputy Chief Minister also pointed out significant infrastructure achievements, including the completion of over 5,000 km of national highways and ten new airports. Future investments are planned under various state development programs, signaling continued growth and focus on education, roads, and power in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025