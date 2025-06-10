Revitalizing the Northeast: A Decade of Transformation

The northeastern region of India has seen substantial growth and transformation in the past decade under the BJP-led government, according to Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. At a recent function, he emphasized the region's neglected state during previous Congress regimes and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's targeted policies for its revival.

Meinj highlighted the introduction of initiatives like Act East, Act Fast, and Act First, which have been instrumental in fostering rapid and inclusive development. He noted a 71% decrease in violent incidents and an 86% reduction in civilian casualties. Over 10,500 insurgents have surrendered, contributing to lasting peace in the region.

The Deputy Chief Minister also pointed out significant infrastructure achievements, including the completion of over 5,000 km of national highways and ten new airports. Future investments are planned under various state development programs, signaling continued growth and focus on education, roads, and power in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)