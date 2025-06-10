India and UAE Strengthen Commitment Against Terrorism
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in discussions with senior UAE officials, focusing on the shared commitment to fight terrorism. He met with the UAE's Tolerance Minister and Defence Affairs Chairman, emphasizing the harmonious ethos between India and the UAE and reinforcing their collaborative efforts against terrorism.
During a diplomatic visit to the UAE, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reaffirmed a joint commitment with senior UAE officials to combat terrorism in its various forms and manifestations. This comes amid broader global outreach efforts by the Indian government.
Misri met separately with the UAE's Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and the Chairman of Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi. The discussions underscored the shared ethos of harmony between India and the UAE.
A multi-party delegation from India, led by Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde, was also part of this diplomatic mission, following the Operation Sindoor initiative in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
