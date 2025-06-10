Political Crossfire: BJD Chief Challenges BJP's 'People's Government' Claims

During the 'Jan Jagaran Abhijaan' event at the BJD's state headquarters, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik took aim at Odisha's BJP government, criticizing its focus on publicity rather than genuine development. He accused the state government, led by Mohan Charan Majhi, of failing to address pressing issues faced by farmers, women, and the youth.

Patnaik specifically highlighted the collapse of the health service system, contrasting it with the BJD's Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. He argued that initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme failed to deliver essential medicines and treatments to citizens. Further allegations pointed to political neglect of women's empowerment and farmer support.

Responding to Patnaik's claims, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal invited comparisons with the BJD's 15-year governance, emphasizing the BJP's ongoing efforts to inform the public. The discourse underscores heightened political tension as Odishans grapple with governance issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)