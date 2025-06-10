Left Menu

Final Glimpse: Lenin's Mausoleum Draws Crowds Before Closure

Russians are rushing to Lenin's mausoleum in Moscow as it prepares to close for repairs until 2027. The temporary closure has sparked long lines, with some visitors concerned it might be their last chance to see the Bolshevik leader's embalmed body. The Kremlin denies plans for permanent closure.

Russians are eagerly making their way to the mausoleum of Vladimir Lenin in Moscow's Red Square, with the imminent closure for repairs prompting fears that it could be the last opportunity to view the Bolshevik leader's embalmed body before 2027.

The mausoleum, a pilgrimage site for communists, is known for housing Lenin inside a bullet-proof, blast-proof glass case. Repairs will commence soon after structural issues were identified, with completion expected by mid-2027. The Kremlin has assured that Lenin's remains will stay put during the renovations.

The announcement of the temporary closure has led to increased demand from visitors, some of whom are worried this might be their final chance to experience a crucial piece of Soviet history. Despite concerns, the Kremlin has repeatedly confirmed that the mausoleum will not be closed permanently.

