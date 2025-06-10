Final Glimpse: Lenin's Mausoleum Draws Crowds Before Closure

Russians are eagerly making their way to the mausoleum of Vladimir Lenin in Moscow's Red Square, with the imminent closure for repairs prompting fears that it could be the last opportunity to view the Bolshevik leader's embalmed body before 2027.

The mausoleum, a pilgrimage site for communists, is known for housing Lenin inside a bullet-proof, blast-proof glass case. Repairs will commence soon after structural issues were identified, with completion expected by mid-2027. The Kremlin has assured that Lenin's remains will stay put during the renovations.

The announcement of the temporary closure has led to increased demand from visitors, some of whom are worried this might be their final chance to experience a crucial piece of Soviet history. Despite concerns, the Kremlin has repeatedly confirmed that the mausoleum will not be closed permanently.

(With inputs from agencies.)