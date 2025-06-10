Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: Jaishankar's European Diplomatic Tour

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to strengthen EU-India ties. Topics centered around cooperation in trade, technology, and security, following the Pahalgam attack that heightened India-Pakistan tensions. The dialogue aimed at deepening bilateral relations and combating terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:19 IST
Strengthening Bonds: Jaishankar's European Diplomatic Tour
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a move to bolster diplomatic relations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday. The meeting underscored the EU's firm condemnation of the recent Pahalgam attack and shared solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.

During his visit to Belgium and Luxembourg, Jaishankar and von der Leyen emphasized strengthening the EU-India partnership. Discussions covered potential collaborations in trade, technology, connectivity, and security. Von der Leyen expressed excitement about building a strategic agenda aiming for growth through an ambitious Free Trade Agreement, technological innovation, and enhanced security measures.

Jaishankar's diplomatic endeavors in Europe included meetings with Belgium's Prime Minister, King Philippe, and members of the European Parliament to foster cooperation in various sectors, such as clean energy and innovation. These engagements follow India and the EU's ongoing negotiations for a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, resuming after an eight-year hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025