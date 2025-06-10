Strengthening Bonds: Jaishankar's European Diplomatic Tour

In a move to bolster diplomatic relations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday. The meeting underscored the EU's firm condemnation of the recent Pahalgam attack and shared solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.

During his visit to Belgium and Luxembourg, Jaishankar and von der Leyen emphasized strengthening the EU-India partnership. Discussions covered potential collaborations in trade, technology, connectivity, and security. Von der Leyen expressed excitement about building a strategic agenda aiming for growth through an ambitious Free Trade Agreement, technological innovation, and enhanced security measures.

Jaishankar's diplomatic endeavors in Europe included meetings with Belgium's Prime Minister, King Philippe, and members of the European Parliament to foster cooperation in various sectors, such as clean energy and innovation. These engagements follow India and the EU's ongoing negotiations for a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, resuming after an eight-year hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)