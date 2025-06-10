Ukraine Under Siege: Drone and Missile Assault Leaves Trail of Devastation

In an intense wave of drone and missile attacks, Russia targeted Kyiv and the southern port city of Odesa early Tuesday, killing three people and injuring at least 13. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strikes as one of the most aggressive in the ongoing three-year conflict.

As Russian forces launched over 315 drones and numerous missiles overnight, largely targeting civilian areas including a maternity hospital in Odesa, Zelenskyy implored Western nations to respond decisively to Moscow's aggression. Meanwhile, recent peace talks have faltered, with prisoner exchanges being the only progress made.

The attacks created chaos in Kyiv, where residents sought refuge in metro stations. Fires and damage were widespread across several city districts. The situation remains tense as both sides continue to engage in fierce military exchanges, prompting calls for justice and international intervention.

