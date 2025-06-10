NCP's Divided Celebration: A Tale of Two Factions

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar firmly stated on its 26th foundation day that there are no plans to reunite with its rival faction amid recent speculations. Supriya Sule, an NCP (SP) MP, refrained from making any direct comments, despite the emerging discussions around the issue.

The NCP was established 26 years ago by Sharad Pawar, but in 2023, it witnessed a split when Ajit Pawar aligned with the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. Both factions observed the foundation day with individual events in Pune.

State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare highlighted the decision to join the NDA was for people's welfare and not solely made by Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar himself maintained that decisions such as potential reunions are for top leadership and reinforced the importance of being in power to effect change.

(With inputs from agencies.)