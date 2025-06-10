Left Menu

Polish-U.S. Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: A New Chapter

Polish president-elect Karol Nawrocki announced a conversation with U.S. President Trump, focusing on the strong relationship between Poland and the United States. Nawrocki extended an invitation for Trump to visit Poland and received an invitation to visit the White House, signaling enhanced diplomatic ties.

Karol Nawrocki
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish president-elect Karol Nawrocki revealed on Tuesday that he held a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. The discussion underscored the robust relationship between the two nations.

Nawrocki extended an official invitation for President Trump to visit Poland. In response, he received an invitation to the White House, indicating a mutual interest in further strengthening diplomatic relations.

The talks suggest a new chapter in Polish-U.S. relations, with both leaders keen on maintaining close ties through upcoming visits and discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

