Polish-U.S. Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: A New Chapter

Polish president-elect Karol Nawrocki revealed on Tuesday that he held a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. The discussion underscored the robust relationship between the two nations.

Nawrocki extended an official invitation for President Trump to visit Poland. In response, he received an invitation to the White House, indicating a mutual interest in further strengthening diplomatic relations.

The talks suggest a new chapter in Polish-U.S. relations, with both leaders keen on maintaining close ties through upcoming visits and discussions.

