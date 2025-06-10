Unmasking Terror: India's Diplomatic Campaign in Europe

A multi-party delegation from India, steered by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, has concluded a diplomatic mission across six European nations, aiming to present India's stance on cross-border terrorism.

During a press briefing, Prasad reiterated that India's assertions regarding the Pahalgam terror strike and Operation Sindoor found affirmative responses from European leaders.

Throughout the discussions, the delegation provided evidence of Pakistan as a key player in global terrorism, emphasizing the military-terror nexus obstructing regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)