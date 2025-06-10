Left Menu

Unmasking Terror: India's Diplomatic Campaign in Europe

A multi-party Indian delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, visited six European countries to highlight Pakistan's military-terror nexus, which hampers peace with India. During the meetings, they showcased evidence of Pakistan's ties to terrorism and discussed Operation Sindoor and the status of the Indus Water Treaty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:15 IST
Unmasking Terror: India's Diplomatic Campaign in Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A multi-party delegation from India, steered by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, has concluded a diplomatic mission across six European nations, aiming to present India's stance on cross-border terrorism.

During a press briefing, Prasad reiterated that India's assertions regarding the Pahalgam terror strike and Operation Sindoor found affirmative responses from European leaders.

Throughout the discussions, the delegation provided evidence of Pakistan as a key player in global terrorism, emphasizing the military-terror nexus obstructing regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025