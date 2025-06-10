Controversial Return: Minister Vijay Shah Attends Cabinet Meeting Amid Ongoing Investigation

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah, who recently sparked controversy with his objectionable remarks about Indian Army officer Colonel Sofia Qureshi, made a return to the cabinet meetings. Shah had distanced himself from previous meetings following public backlash over his comments.

Photos shared by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on X showed Shah participating in the meetings, seated between Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel. Shah's remarks in May about Colonel Qureshi, who was involved in 'Operation Sindoor', led to legal action.

An FIR was registered against Shah, and a Special Investigation Team was ordered by the Supreme Court to investigate. The Congress party continues to demand his dismissal from the state government. The case remains under consideration by the Supreme Court.

