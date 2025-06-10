Left Menu

Greta Thunberg's Deportation: Activism on the High Seas

Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel after participating in a pro-Gaza mission aboard the Freedom Flotilla. The mission aimed to protest Israeli restrictions on aid to Gaza. Thunberg, alongside other activists, called for global support against Palestinian occupation and highlighted the dire conditions in Gaza compared to their brief detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:31 IST
Renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel on Tuesday after the Freedom Flotilla, a Gaza-bound ship she was aboard, was seized by the Israeli military. Speaking in Paris, Thunberg called for the release of detained activists and highlighted the severe conditions in Gaza compared to their detention.

The mission aimed to challenge Israeli restrictions on aid to Gaza, home to over 2 million people suffering after a prolonged conflict. Despite Israel's perception of the ship as a publicity stunt, the activists sought to distribute much-needed aid to the embattled region.

While some activists were deported, others remain in Israeli custody, with legal battles ongoing. The situation has sparked international debate, highlighting the complex and tense dynamics involving Israeli policies towards Gaza and the broader humanitarian crisis.

