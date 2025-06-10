Jagan Mohan Reddy Condemns Journalist's Arrest and Media Attacks in Andhra Pradesh
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the arrest of journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao and attacks on a news channel, labeling it a 'democratic assault.' Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh's government of manipulating narratives and stifling dissent to shift public focus from pressing issues.
- Country:
- India
YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly criticized the arrest of veteran journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao and the attacks on a vernacular news channel, denouncing these actions as an attack on democratic principles. Reddy's condemnation came after Rao was detained in Hyderabad for allegedly hosting a program with controversial remarks about Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh's planned capital city.
In a social media post, Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of distorting facts and orchestrating violence to deflect criticism and avoid accountability. He challenged the legitimacy of Rao's arrest, arguing that he was wrongfully implicated for merely moderating a debate, suggesting that the state government was misusing its power under the guise of protecting women's dignity.
Furthermore, Reddy highlighted instances of alleged government insensitivity, referring to the recent murder of a tribal girl and a gang rape case involving a minor. He criticized the ruling party for failing to uphold promised protections and accused it of leveraging political pressure to silence victims and families. The opposition leader highlighted discrepancies between previous and current administrations, alleging that the NDA alliance neglected critical sectors like education and health.
ALSO READ
TDP cadre suffered a lot during previous YSRCP regime; Several party workers lost lives: Chandrababu Naidu.
TDP’s policies, thought process stood as blueprint for other political parties in country: Chandrababu Naidu.
TDP is one of strongest parties in country: Chandrababu Naidu.
TDP is trendsetter for welfare, reforms, development measures: Chandrababu Naidu in party conclave.
TDP played key role in many decisions taken by central governments: Chandrababu Naidu at party conclave in Kadappa.