Jagan Mohan Reddy Condemns Journalist's Arrest and Media Attacks in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the arrest of journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao and attacks on a news channel, labeling it a 'democratic assault.' Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh's government of manipulating narratives and stifling dissent to shift public focus from pressing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly criticized the arrest of veteran journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao and the attacks on a vernacular news channel, denouncing these actions as an attack on democratic principles. Reddy's condemnation came after Rao was detained in Hyderabad for allegedly hosting a program with controversial remarks about Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh's planned capital city.

In a social media post, Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of distorting facts and orchestrating violence to deflect criticism and avoid accountability. He challenged the legitimacy of Rao's arrest, arguing that he was wrongfully implicated for merely moderating a debate, suggesting that the state government was misusing its power under the guise of protecting women's dignity.

Furthermore, Reddy highlighted instances of alleged government insensitivity, referring to the recent murder of a tribal girl and a gang rape case involving a minor. He criticized the ruling party for failing to uphold promised protections and accused it of leveraging political pressure to silence victims and families. The opposition leader highlighted discrepancies between previous and current administrations, alleging that the NDA alliance neglected critical sectors like education and health.

