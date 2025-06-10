Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Faces Court in Defamation Case Over Shah Remarks

Rahul Gandhi has been ordered by the Jharkhand High Court to appear before the MP-MLA Court in Chaibasa on August 6. This comes after a defamation case was filed against him for remarks made against Amit Shah. Gandhi challenged the appearance order, but the request for exemption is still pending.

Rahul Gandhi Faces Court in Defamation Case Over Shah Remarks
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been directed by the Jharkhand High Court to appear personally before the MP-MLA Court in Chaibasa on August 6. The order comes in response to allegedly defamatory comments Gandhi made concerning Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This follows Gandhi's unsuccessful attempt to challenge a prior order from the special court that required his court appearance. His legal team managed to secure an extension to August 6 for the court date, instead of the initial June 26.

A defamation lawsuit has been filed against Gandhi by Pratap Kumar for statements he allegedly made during a 2018 rally, intended to harm Shah's reputation. Despite a pending exemption request, the lower court opted not to delay Gandhi's required attendance.

