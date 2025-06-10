Left Menu

Jair Bolsonaro Faces Supreme Court Over Alleged Role in Power-Plot Scandal

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro is testifying before the Supreme Court over an alleged plot to overturn the 2022 election results. Bolsonaro and seven allies face charges including coup attempts and involvement in criminal activities. A conviction could lead to decades in prison.

On Tuesday, Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro made his first appearance before the Supreme Court, answering questions regarding an alleged plot to maintain power by overturning the 2022 election results.

Bolsonaro, along with seven close associates, stands accused of crafting a multi-step plot to remain in office following his electoral defeat to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Charges against them include attempting a coup, forming an armed criminal organization, violent efforts to disrupt the democratic process, and damaging public heritage sites.

The charges collectively carry the potential for decades-long prison terms if convicted. Bolsonaro has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, claiming political persecution. The court will later hear testimony from 26 additional defendants in proceedings that have been ongoing since mid-May.

