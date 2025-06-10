Left Menu

Punjab BJP Chief Calls for Income Probe into State Political Leaders

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar urges an income probe into state politicians to scrutinize the growth of their assets over time. He also critiques AAP's anti-drug efforts and praises the achievements of the Modi-led BJP government over the past 11 years.

Updated: 10-06-2025 23:30 IST
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar has called for an investigation by the Income Tax Department into the financial growth of political leaders in the state, questioning the increase in their assets. Jakhar made these remarks responding to state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema's proposal for drug tests on Congress and Akali politicians.

Besides demanding financial transparency, Jakhar criticized the AAP government's anti-drug campaign as ineffective, suggesting it targets drug users rather than addressing systemic issues. He also accused the AAP of lacking vision in handling the state's economy and law and order challenges.

Jakhar took the opportunity to laud the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government, emphasizing major infrastructural developments, expansions in healthcare facilities, and improvements in India's economic standing over the last 11 years.

