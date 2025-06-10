Transforming India: A Golden Era Under Modi's Leadership
Senior BJP leaders in Nagaland praised the 11-year tenure of the Narendra Modi-led government, highlighting transformative changes across India. Key achievements include significant economic growth, poverty alleviation, major welfare schemes, and improvements in infrastructure and defence. The leaders emphasized a shift to service-oriented governance and development-focused politics.
Senior BJP figures in Nagaland, including Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, lauded the 11-year stewardship of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Terming it a 'journey of transformation,' they highlighted sweeping changes that have both empowered remote states like Nagaland and reshaped India's global standing.
At a press conference in Kohima, Patton emphasized the government's adherence to its core principles—'Seva, Sushasan aur Gareeb Kalyan'—credited for ushering dramatic developments across various sectors. He noted India's rise as the world's fourth-largest economy, citing advancements in technology, infrastructure, and economic resilience as pivotal achievements.
Minister Temjen Imna Along echoed these sentiments, praising Modi's leadership for elevating India to a global pedestal of respect. Highlighting pivotal initiatives like digital transformation, increasing defense exports, and infrastructure milestones, Along stressed the Modi era as a 'golden chapter,' transitioning India from appeasement politics to one of accountability and performance.
