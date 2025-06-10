India-EU Relations Strengthen Amidst Condemnation of Pahalgam Attack
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, commending her strong stance against terrorism. They discussed enhancing the India-EU partnership, focusing on trade, technology, and security. The meeting underscored India's commitment to advancing bilateral and regional cooperation amidst tensions following the Pahalgam attack.
- Country:
- Belgium
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a crucial meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, acknowledging her firm condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.
Their conversation in Brussels emphasized bolstering the India-EU partnership, with a focus on trade, technology, connectivity, and security, notably amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.
This dialogue comes as both entities aim to finalize a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, which has been pending since 2013 due to market access issues, marking a significant push towards strengthening bilateral ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
