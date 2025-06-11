Nationwide Protests Erupt Against Immigration Enforcement

Nationwide protests against immigration enforcement raids have spread beyond Los Angeles, where initial demonstrations prompted President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops and Marines. The protests, now spanning cities from Seattle to Austin and Washington, D.C., have invoked strong reactions, with participants rallying against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

While generally peaceful, some protests have escalated into clashes with law enforcement, who have used chemical irritants to disperse crowds. Activists are planning larger demonstrations in the coming days, coinciding with Trump's military parade slated for Washington on Saturday. Despite escalating tension, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirms the continuation of ICE raids and deportations.

Protests in Austin led to injuries and multiple arrests, as officers used tear gas and pepper spray balls to manage the agitated crowd. In Dallas, demonstrations on a city bridge turned into an 'unlawful assembly', prompting police action. Meanwhile, Seattle protests maintained an anti-ICE stance, and Santa Ana faced disruption as armoured vehicles secured the area amidst protest-related vandalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)